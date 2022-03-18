Spread over a steep mountainside and surrounded by verdant olive and orange trees, this former Byzantine capital and fortified city is the single most…
Lakonia
The boundaries of Lakonia have changed little since King Menelaus ruled the powerful mountain-skirted realm in Mycenaean times. It is home to legends, including the city of Sparta, as well as the spectacular ruins of Mystras, the Byzantine Empire’s last stronghold.
Dominating the landscape are two massive mountain ranges, the Taÿgetos Mountains in the west and the Parnonas Mountains in the east. These taper away to create the central and eastern fingers of the Peloponnese.
Explore Lakonia
- Mystras
Spread over a steep mountainside and surrounded by verdant olive and orange trees, this former Byzantine capital and fortified city is the single most…
- Kastro – Medieval Village
Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…
- MMuseum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil
This beautifully designed museum initiates you into the mysteries of the olive from its initial appearance in the Mediterranean in 60,000 BC to the…
- KKastania Cave
The extraordinary Kastania Cave, located at the end of a spectacularly winding 13km route northeast of Neapoli, contains some of the best examples of rare…
- Ancient Sparta
Though few buildings are standing that date back to the height of Sparta's greatness, it's an atmospheric stroll around this hillside, where the acropolis…
- King Leonidas Statue
The King Leonidas statue stands belligerently in front of a football stadium. When the Persians attacked at Thermopylae and told the Spartans and their…
- AArchaeological Museum
In a park, this likeable old-style archaeological museum hosts artefacts from Sparta’s illustrious past. Look for the votive sickles of the kind that…
- MMonemvasia Archaeological Collection
This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from…
- FFolkloric Museum
It may be compact, but this museum does a wonderful job of bringing to life the past residents of Gythio and the surrounding Mani. Themed rooms exhibit…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lakonia.
See
Mystras
Spread over a steep mountainside and surrounded by verdant olive and orange trees, this former Byzantine capital and fortified city is the single most…
See
Kastro – Medieval Village
Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…
See
Museum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil
This beautifully designed museum initiates you into the mysteries of the olive from its initial appearance in the Mediterranean in 60,000 BC to the…
See
Kastania Cave
The extraordinary Kastania Cave, located at the end of a spectacularly winding 13km route northeast of Neapoli, contains some of the best examples of rare…
See
Ancient Sparta
Though few buildings are standing that date back to the height of Sparta's greatness, it's an atmospheric stroll around this hillside, where the acropolis…
See
King Leonidas Statue
The King Leonidas statue stands belligerently in front of a football stadium. When the Persians attacked at Thermopylae and told the Spartans and their…
See
Archaeological Museum
In a park, this likeable old-style archaeological museum hosts artefacts from Sparta’s illustrious past. Look for the votive sickles of the kind that…
See
Monemvasia Archaeological Collection
This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from…
See
Folkloric Museum
It may be compact, but this museum does a wonderful job of bringing to life the past residents of Gythio and the surrounding Mani. Themed rooms exhibit…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lakonia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.