Lakonia

The boundaries of Lakonia have changed little since King Menelaus ruled the powerful mountain-skirted realm in Mycenaean times. It is home to legends, including the city of Sparta, as well as the spectacular ruins of Mystras, the Byzantine Empire’s last stronghold.

Dominating the landscape are two massive mountain ranges, the Taÿgetos Mountains in the west and the Parnonas Mountains in the east. These taper away to create the central and eastern fingers of the Peloponnese.

Explore Lakonia

  • Mystras

    Spread over a steep mountainside and surrounded by verdant olive and orange trees, this former Byzantine capital and fortified city is the single most…

  • Kastro – Medieval Village

    Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…

  • M

    Museum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil

    This beautifully designed museum initiates you into the mysteries of the olive from its initial appearance in the Mediterranean in 60,000 BC to the…

  • K

    Kastania Cave

    The extraordinary Kastania Cave, located at the end of a spectacularly winding 13km route northeast of Neapoli, contains some of the best examples of rare…

  • Ancient Sparta

    Though few buildings are standing that date back to the height of Sparta's greatness, it's an atmospheric stroll around this hillside, where the acropolis…

  • King Leonidas Statue

    The King Leonidas statue stands belligerently in front of a football stadium. When the Persians attacked at Thermopylae and told the Spartans and their…

  • A

    Archaeological Museum

    In a park, this likeable old-style archaeological museum hosts artefacts from Sparta’s illustrious past. Look for the votive sickles of the kind that…

  • M

    Monemvasia Archaeological Collection

    This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from…

  • F

    Folkloric Museum

    It may be compact, but this museum does a wonderful job of bringing to life the past residents of Gythio and the surrounding Mani. Themed rooms exhibit…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Lakonia

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.