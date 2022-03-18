The boundaries of Lakonia have changed little since King Menelaus ruled the powerful mountain-skirted realm in Mycenaean times. It is home to legends, including the city of Sparta, as well as the spectacular ruins of Mystras, the Byzantine Empire’s last stronghold.

Dominating the landscape are two massive mountain ranges, the Taÿgetos Mountains in the west and the Parnonas Mountains in the east. These taper away to create the central and eastern fingers of the Peloponnese.