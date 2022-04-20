Within the peaceful monastery complex on the harbour, this lovely cathedral dates from the 17th century and has a Tinian-marble bell tower. Its…
Hydra Town
Whether you sail or ferry into Hydra, the sparkling boat-filled harbour and the bright light striking the tiers of carefully preserved stone houses make for a scene you'll never forget. The harbour in high season is an ecosystem of its own, with yachts, caïques (little boats) and water taxis zipping in and out. The marble quay is a surging rhythm of donkeys, visitors, cafe denizens and boat-taxi hawkers. By night the scene becomes a promenade: grab a chair, order a drink and watch the world go by.
If you head back into the warren of portside houses, to the steep slopes banking away from the town centre, you get a different view on Hydriot life. By the deep-blue-and-white houses and quiet lanes, grandmothers chat about what’s for dinner, and roads peter out into dirt paths that head into the mountains, ever-changing in colour, depending on the time of day.
- KKimisis Tis Theotokou Cathedral
Within the peaceful monastery complex on the harbour, this lovely cathedral dates from the 17th century and has a Tinian-marble bell tower. Its…
- LLazaros Koundouriotis Historical Mansion
Hydra’s star cultural attraction is this handsome ochre-coloured arhontiko (stone mansion) high above the harbour. It was the home of one of the major…
- DDeste Foundation
Deste Foundation hosts an annual Hydra exhibit at the small former slaughterhouse on the sea.
- HHistorical Archives Museum of Hydra
This fine harbourfront museum houses an extensive collection of portraits and naval artefacts, with an emphasis on the island’s role in the War of…
- EEcclesiastical Museum
Housed in the peaceful monastery complex on the harbour, the Ecclesiastical Museum contains a collection of icons.
