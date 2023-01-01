Old Town Walls

Rhodes' Old Town is rare indeed in retaining its 500-year-old fortifications all but intact. On weekdays, visitors can grasp their sheer scale by walking a broad, grassy (and largely unrailed) 1km stretch of the ramparts, from the Grand Master’s palace to St John’s Gate. There’s no shade, but you get superb views of the domes, minarets and gardens within the Old Town; look out across the deep surrounding moat, and pass the massive, sealed-off Bastion of St George.