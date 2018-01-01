Welcome to Sifnos
During the Archaic period (from about the 8th century BC), Sifnos was enriched by its gold and silver deposits, but by the 5th century BC the mines were exhausted. Sifnos is now known for pottery, basket weaving and cookery. Visitors flock to the southern half of the island, served by good bus links, but it's worth getting your own wheels and driving to the remote beaches of the north, where the main road culminates in – you guessed it! – a church.
Top experiences in Sifnos
Sifnos activities
Greek cooking Class and Stay with a Local in Athens
Fotini lives with her husband in a plant-filled apartment in the Nea Smyrni neighborhood of Athens, located walking distance from the Aghia Paraskevi tram station. Fotini's husband, originally from the beautiful island of Corfu, is also a skilled cook and together they will welcome you into their home. Fotini will show you your private room and bathroom in a clean, 70 sq. meter penthouse with air conditioning, heat and a private entrance. After you've settled in, you will join Fotini for a glass of ouzo (a popular Greek aperitif) with snacks and hear about Greek cuisine. Afterward, you will head out to a local Athens market for a private tour. You will learn about how to choose the freshest Greek ingredients. Once you return to Fotini's kitchen, it will be time to start your Greek cooking class which will last one to two hours. Fotini will teach you to prepare authentic home-style dishes that are typical of the islands, such as tomato keftedes (tomato balls, a traditional recipe from Santorini), fava (unlike Western fava beans), froutalia (a traditional omelet from Tinos), ladenia (Greek pizza, a traditional dish from Kimolos), revithada (chickpeas cooked in the oven, a traditional dish from Sifnos) or sofrito (veal casserole with spices, a traditional dish from Corfu). Once your cooking is complete, gather at the dining table to taste the fruits of your labor and enjoy a shared meal with your hosts. After your meal and a good night's sleep, you will wake up to a fresh Greek breakfast before you depart at noon. This experience gives you a glimpse of a local Greek's life with a visit into an authentic, local home to meet a local family and share the culture and cuisine together.
Learn to Cook in a Local Home: A Taste of the Greek Islands in Athens
Fotini lives with her husband and their beloved dog in an antique and plant-filled apartment in southern Athens. Fotini's husband, originally from the beautiful island of Corfu, is also a skilled cook and together they will welcome you into their home. While you sip a welcome drink, Fotini will tell you about Greek cuisine, considered one of the healthiest diets in the world owing to heavy use of fresh vegetables, Greek olive oil and cheeses, as well as the regional differences that flavor each island's culinary character.Next you'll head to the kitchen to start cooking. Fotini will teach you to prepare authentic home-style dishes that are typical of the islands. You can expect your hands-on cooking lesson to last one to two hours. You will learn a variety of dishes, such as tomato keftedes (tomato balls, a traditional recipe from Santorini), fava (unlike Western "fava beans", "fava" in Greece refers to a delicious yellow split pea puree, a traditional dish from Santorini), froutalia (a traditional omelette from Tinos island), ladenia (Greek pizza, a traditional dish from Kimolos island), revithada (chickpeas cooked in the oven, a traditional dish from Sifnos island) or sofrito (veal casserole with spices, a traditional dish from Corfu island).Once your cooking is complete you will gather at the dining table to taste the fruits of your labor and enjoy a shared meal with your hosts.Please note, this experience is not a professional cooking class, rather it is meant to be a visit into an authentic, local home to meet a local family and share the culture and cuisine together.
Sailing Greece - Santorini to Santorini
A yacht adventure is the ideal way to experience what many consider the world’s most beautiful islands: the Greek Islands. Sail aboard our 15m (52 ft) yachts, with time for hiking, snorkelling, and relaxing. Explore ancient archaeological sites and taverna-lined harbours, dine on fresh seafood and don’t forget to try the Ouzo! This 10-day round trip from Santorini will give you the chance to explore some of the treasures of the Greek Islands.
Sailing Greece - Mykonos to Santorini
Sightseeing while surrounded by vivid turquoise waters and some of the southern Cyclade’s lesser known islands doesn’t sound too shabby, does it? Let’s add filling up on flavourful Greek food and wine in local villages, exploring historic ruins, plus relaxing on picturesque beaches into the mix and we’ve left shabby behind in our yacht’s wake. Straight ahead to sailing perfection captain (well, skipper).
Sailing Greece - Santorini to Mykonos
A yacht adventure is the ideal way to experience what many consider the world's most beautiful islands: the Greek Islands. Sail for eight days aboard our 15m (52 ft) yachts, with time for hiking, snorkelling and relaxing. Explore ancient archaeological sites and taverna-lined harbours, and dine on fresh seafood.
Sailing Greece - Santorini to Athens
A yacht adventure is the ideal way to experience what many consider the world's most beautiful islands: the Greek Islands. Sail for up to 15 days aboard our 15m (52 ft) yachts, with time for hiking, snorkelling, and relaxing. Explore ancient archaeological sites and taverna-lined harbours, dine on fresh seafood – don't forget to try the Ouzo!