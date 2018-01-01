Folegandros lies on the southern edge of the Cyclades, with the Sea of Crete sweeping away to its south. The island has a bewitching beauty that is amplified by its alluring clifftop Hora, perhaps the most appealing village in the Cyclades.

Folegandros is barely 12km by 4km but shoulders a somewhat dark past. The remoteness and ruggedness of the island made it a place of exile for political prisoners from Roman times to the 20th century, as late as the military dictatorship of 1967–74. Today the seductive charm of Folegandros has left its grim history behind.

Boats dock at the little harbour of Karavostasis, on the east coast. Aside from it and Hora, the only other settlement of any size is Ano Meria. There are some good beaches, but be prepared for strenuous walking to reach some of them (or the easy option: take a boat).

