Sunset Meteora Tour from Kalambaka plus Caves

Start your sunset tour with a pickup from your Kalambaka hotel, and travel to the nearby UNESCO World Heritage site of Meteora, a short distance away. Meteora is busy with visitors during the peak daytime hours, but your tour is perfectly timed to arrive at the site when the day crowds are leaving. The historical site was once home to more than 20 rock monasteries, clustered precariously on top of Meteora's sandstone cliffs and etched into the rocks as caves dwellings. With your guide, visit one of the six remaining monasteries and hear fascinating facts and trivia about the monks who once called Meteora their home. After exploring the monastery, continue to one of the caves (or 'hermitages'), high up in the cliffs, near the remote St Nicolas Badovas Monastery. Originally inhabited by hermits, these intriguing caves later became havens for monks seeking safety around the time the Roman Empire started its demise. See inside the caves, and then visit an old Byzantine church nearby — a site often considered as one of the finest examples of an early Christian church. Continue your tour to a little-known vantage point and relax as you watch the sun sink below Meteora, casting an ethereal glow on the rocky vistas that stretch out in front of you. Soak up the tranquil sight, and then return to your minivan to travel back to your Kalambaka hotel.