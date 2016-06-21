Welcome to Northern Greece
Border influences from Albania, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey add to the region's distinctive flair. Northern Greece boasts beautiful beaches, too – especially in popular Halkidiki and around Parga, along the golden Ionian coast. The plains and woodlands of Thrace offer rich birdlife. Ruins at Ancient Dion and the archaeological site at Vergina will leave you breathless, and if they don't, Epiros, to the west, will, with its perfect mountain life, mysterious villages and one of Europe's biggest canyons.
Meteora Half-Day Tour from Kalambaka
Meet your guide and air-conditioned minibus outside your Kalambaka hotel to begin your 4-hour tour of the UNESCO-listed Meteora. Translated as ‘suspended in the air,’ ‘middle of the sky’ or ‘in the heavens above,’ Meteora is located just over three miles (5.4 km) from central Kalambaka and is a remote region of sandstone peaks where, from the 11th century onward, monks settled. By the end of the 15th century, 24 monasteries had been systematically built on top of the towering rock formations. On arrival in Meteora, discover the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the sandstone pillars and spend a few minutes snapping photos. With your guide at your side, visit three of the remaining monasteries. As you explore the sites, listen to fascinating stories about the first hermits and monks who settled in Meteora, and discover their motivations for building the monasteries atop the sheer rock spires.During the tour, stop in spots with panoramic views and learn about the local traditions, myths and history. After exploring the monasteries, board your air-conditioned minibus and relax on the journey back to Kalambaka. Your tour concludes at your hotel in the afternoon.
Sunset Meteora Tour from Kalambaka plus Caves
Start your sunset tour with a pickup from your Kalambaka hotel, and travel to the nearby UNESCO World Heritage site of Meteora, a short distance away. Meteora is busy with visitors during the peak daytime hours, but your tour is perfectly timed to arrive at the site when the day crowds are leaving. The historical site was once home to more than 20 rock monasteries, clustered precariously on top of Meteora’s sandstone cliffs and etched into the rocks as caves dwellings. With your guide, visit one of the six remaining monasteries and hear fascinating facts and trivia about the monks who once called Meteora their home. After exploring the monastery, continue to one of the caves (or ‘hermitages’), high up in the cliffs, near the remote St Nicolas Badovas Monastery. Originally inhabited by hermits, these intriguing caves later became havens for monks seeking safety around the time the Roman Empire started its demise. See inside the caves, and then visit an old Byzantine church nearby — a site often considered as one of the finest examples of an early Christian church. Continue your tour to a little-known vantage point and relax as you watch the sun sink below Meteora, casting an ethereal glow on the rocky vistas that stretch out in front of you. Soak up the tranquil sight, and then return to your minivan to travel back to your Kalambaka hotel. You will go to secret local spots that the vast majority of other travelers will never experience. You will learn about the culture and history of the place on a deeper level and from a local’s perspective. You will learn about etiquette and behavior (especially important at religious sites). You will be able to ask as many questions as you want. You help support a local economy. Daily departures depart any day you want, 365 days a year Excellent reviews on trip advisor You get to meet people from around the world Small size groups.
Panoramic Meteora and all Monasteries Tour from Kalabaka
Travel a few miles northwest of Kalabaka, to Meteora following your hotel pick-up location. See impressive rocks of Meteora rise from the plains of Thessaly, one of the most amazing places in Greece. Enjoy breath-taking landscape reaching heights of close to 2000 feet (600 m), one of the most important monastic communities of Greece. Meteora is a great place to experience spectacular landscapes and byzantine monasteries perched on top of steep rocks that house priceless artifacts and wall paintings. During your morning tour, safely and comfortably transport by luxury air-conditioned mini-bus towards the cliff-top monasteries. View six active monasteries, operated by a small number of monks and nuns who reside on Meteora. Take delight in viewing all 6 monasteries and have the chance to visit inside 3 of them.Create numerous photo opportunity stop along the way, so to record your memories. Take pleasure in short walks during the excursion, as well. Return to your hotel just after noon, leaving the rest of your day free for other activities.
Majestic Sunset on Meteora Rocks Tour
Enjoy a comprehensive tour to all six Monasteries and have the chance to visit the interior of one or two of them. Your tour guide will be with you to provide all the information you need about the area and make you feel comfortable in your own language.Visit the Byzantine church of the Assumption of Virgin Mary, one of the most important monuments, situated North-East of the municipality of Kalabaka.You will be transported with comfort and safety by our luxury air conditioned LIMO VIP Mini Bus towards cliff-top monasteries.During the winter season (November – March) we also offer pick up and drop off from Kalabaka Train Station. We can pick you up from the train station, join a three hour tour and return back at the train station in time to take the afternoon train back.
7-Day Greece Grand Tour: Olympia, Delphi, Meteora, Thessaloniki, Lefkadia
Day 1: Epidaurus - Mycenae - Olympia (D)Your first stop is at Corinth Canal. Drive to Epidaurus for a visit of the archaeological site and the theater famous for its remarkable acoustics, and then on to Nauplia for a short stop. Drive to Mycenae where you visit the archaeological site, then depart for Olympia, through the central Peloponnese area passing the cities of Megalopolis and Tripolis.Day 2: Olympia - Nafpaktos - Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Olympia. Drive via Patras to Rion, cross the channel to Antirion on the "state of the art" new suspended bridge considered to be the longest and most modern in Europe. Arrive in Nafpaktos, then continue to Delphi for the evening.Day 3: Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Delphi. The rest of the day at leisure.Day 4: Kalambaka - Meteora (B, D)In the morning, start the drive by the central Greece towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala to Kalambaka. Afternoon visit of the breathtaking Meteora. Dinner and your overnight accommodation is in Kalambaka.Day 5: Dion - Thessaloniki (B, D)Drive by Trikala and Larissa to the famous, sacred Macedonian town of Dion. Then, continue to Thessaloniki, the largest town in Northern Greece. Visit the most interesting museum of Thessaloniki and sightseeing of the city.Day 6: Pella - Vergina - Lefkadia (B, D)Morning drive to Pella, Alexander the Great's capital. Continue to Vergina to visit the Tomb of the King Philip and the famous "Vergina Treasures". Then on to Lefkadia where you visit the excavations. Return to Thessaloniki via Veria.Day 7: Tempi Valley - Thermoplyae - Athens (B)Start the return drive to Athens, through the Tempi Valley, Larissa, Lamia, Thermoplyae famous for the ancient battle that took place there and Kamena Vourla.
Meteora Hike with Transport from Kalambaka
Start your experience with a hotel pickup by air-conditioned minivan, and travel the short distance to Meteora, a UNESCO-listed area known for its cliff monasteries, caves and ethereal rocky landscape. On arrival, hop out of your minivan, and follow your guide on a leisurely hike along the trails that only the locals know. While tracing the footsteps of the first hermits and monks who lived in Meteora many centuries ago, chat with your guide and hear little-known stories about the area’s history, geology and sights. Make your way along a gently climbing route from the Doupiani rock, just below the old ruins of the Pantokrator monastery. Amble around the imposing pillars of Meteora toward the northern side of the rocks and stumble upon the rarely visited monasteries of Ypapanti and St Dimitrios — two hidden Meteora gems. As you listen to tales of bygone battles between the Ottoman Turks and locals, gaze further up the hill to see the Grand Meteora and Moni Varlaam monasteries, clinging to the cliffs. Visit one of these impressive monasteries with your guide (own expense) before hiking back to your Meteora start point. At the Doupiani rock, reboard your minivan and finish the experience with a drop-off at your hotel.