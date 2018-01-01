Welcome to Antiparos
Antiparos lies dreamily offshore from Paros. As soon as your ferry docks, you feel a distinct slowing down in the pace of things. The main village and port (also called Antiparos) are relaxed. There’s a touristy gloss around the waterfront and main street, but the village runs deep inland to quiet squares and alleyways that give way suddenly to open fields.
The rest of the island runs to the south of the main settlement through quiet countryside. There are several decent beaches, especially at Glyfa and Soros, and one of Greece's most celebrated caves. There’s also a ‘secret getaway’ factor to the island that puts it on the radar of those who don’t like to be disturbed: Euro royalty, Hollywood stars (Tom Hanks has a villa on the island) and A-list rock stars holiday here.
Top experiences in Antiparos
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.