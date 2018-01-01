Dramatic Amorgos is shaped like a seahorse swimming its way east towards the Dodecanese. As you approach by sea, its long ridge of mountains appears to stretch ever skyward.

Amorgos is just 30km from tip to toe but reaches more than 800m at its highest point. The southeast coast is unrelentingly steep and boasts an extraordinary monastery built into the base of a soaring cliff. The opposite coast is just as spectacular, but softens a little at the narrow inlets where the main port and town of Katapola and the second port of Aegiali lie. The enchanting Hora (also known as Amorgos) lies amid a rocky landscape high above Katapola. All three towns have plenty of appeal as a base.

Amorgos is more about archaeology and activities than beach-going – there’s great walking, diving and a burgeoning rock-climbing scene.

