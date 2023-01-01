Sitia Archaeological Museum

This is a compact showcase of archaeological finds from eastern Crete spanning the arc from Neolithic to Roman times, with an emphasis on Minoan artefacts. Pride of place goes to the Palekastro Kouros – a statue carved from hippopotamus tusks that was once fully covered in gold leaf. Standout finds from the palace at Zakros include a wine press, a bronze saw and cult objects scorched by the fire that destroyed the palace.

Other notable finds are fragments of Linear A tablets found at Petras and Zakros as well as Minoan larnakes (clay coffins).