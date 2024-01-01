Folk Museum of Palekastro

Lasithi Province

Tucked away in a backstreet and signposted from the main road, this compact and well-presented museum occupies a traditional Cretan manor house, with displays in the old stables and bakery. It displays crafts, tools, costumes and everyday items from the Turkish occupation period until 1960.

