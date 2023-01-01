Ancient Itanos

About 3km north of Vaï, vestiges of the Graeco-Roman port of Itanos overlook a trio of beaches. Itanos was once an important settlement in eastern Crete and a key trading post with the Middle East by the 7th century BC. A few centuries later, it was at odds with local rivals such as Praisos and later with Ierapetra before being occupied by the Romans. Poke around to locate the remains of two early Christian basilicas, a Hellenistic watchtower and wall foundations.

The basilica ruin, on high ground towards the sea, is littered with toppled columns. Look for one stone base marked with circular motifs. To get there, follow the road from Vaï beach and at the first crossroads head right (north) for about 2.5km.