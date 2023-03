About 2km southeast of Sitia on a low hill overlooking the sea is the site of an important Minoan settlement. You can see the remains of two houses from the Neopalatial period as well as the palace itself, which is centred, as at Knossos and other Minoan sites, on a courtyard. Formal opening hours are erratic. For the latest details, check with Sitia's Archaeological Museum, which also displays many objects unearthed at Petras.