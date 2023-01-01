Liebermann-Villa am Wannsee

This lovely villa was the summer retreat of German impressionist painter and Berliner Secession founder Max Liebermann from 1909 until his death in 1935. Liebermann loved the lyricism of nature and often painted the gardens as seen through the window of his barrel-vaulted upstairs studio. A selection of these works is on permanent display along with a timeline of the artist's life and impact.

The beautifully restored gardens consist of three hedge gardens – shaped like a circle, a square and an oval – and are flanked by beech trees. Drink in the glorious views over coffee and cake from the terrace of the villa’s Wannsee-facing Cafe Max. Bus 114 makes the trip to the villa several times hourly from the S-Bahn station Wannsee.