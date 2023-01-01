Militärhistorisches Museum – Flugplatz Berlin-Gatow

Operated by the Bundeswehr (the armed forces of Germany), this exhibit is a fascinating destination for fans of aviation, technology, history and the military. It spreads its wings over a military airfield used by both the Nazis and the Royal Air Force. Exhibits in the control tower and two hangars focus on various aspects of aerial warfare with plenty of old planes, air defence guns and engines on display.

More than 100 fighter jets, bombers, helicopters and weapons systems litter the runway, including such gems as WWI biplanes, a Russian MiG-21, a Messerschmitt ME-163 Komet and a GDR-era Antonov An-14.

The museum is about 10km south of central Spandau. Take bus 135 from S- or U-Bahn Rathaus Spandau to ‘Kurpromenade’, then walk for 1km.