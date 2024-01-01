Spitalgarten

The Black Forest

LoginSave

Tucked behind the Franziskaner is the Spitalgarten, a park flanked by the original city walls. Here your gaze will be drawn to Romäusturm, a lofty 13th-century thieves’ tower named after fabled local leviathan Remigius Mans (Romäus for short).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Freiburg Minster cathedral night view

    Freiburger Münster

    28.34 MILES

    With its lacy spires, cheeky gargoyles and intricate entrance portal, Freiburg’s 11th-century minster cuts an impressive figure above the central market…

  • Rhine Falls with Laufen Castle in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.

    Rheinfall

    27.29 MILES

    Ensnared in wispy spray, the thunderous Rheinfall might not give Niagara much competition in height (23m), width (150m) or even flow of water (700 cu…

  • Vogtsbauernhof

    Vogtsbauernhof

    18.99 MILES

    The Schwarzwälder Freilichtmuseum spirals around the Vogtsbauernhof, a self-contained early-17th-century farmstead. Farmhouses shifted from their original…

  • Small bottles of "Monkey 47" gin are offered at a stand at the eat&STYLE food festival in Hamburg, Germany, 11 November 2016. Germany's biggest food festival "eat&STYLE" was opened at the Hamburg "Schuppen 52". The festival offers current food trends and workshops for visitors. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    Monkey 47

    22.63 MILES

    Embracing the global craft gin craze, Monkey 47 has scooped awards for its batch-distilled, handcrafted dry gin, with piney, peppery notes. Distillery…

  • Photo Taken In Rottweil, Germany

    Testturm

    11.44 MILES

    Sticking out above Rottweil like a sore thumb, the futuristic, environmentally progressive Testturm is the brainchild of steel-engineering giant…

  • Kloster Allerheiligen, a former Benedictine monastery in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

    Allerheiligen Münster

    26.39 MILES

    Completed in 1103, Schaffhausen’s cathedral is a rare, largely intact specimen of the Romanesque style in Switzerland. It opens to a beautifully simple…

  • Triberg waterfalls

    Triberger Wasserfälle

    11.63 MILES

    Niagara they ain’t but Germany’s highest waterfalls do exude their own wild romanticism. The Gutach River feeds the seven-tiered falls, which drop a total…

  • The Munot medieval circular fortification in the center of Schaffhausen on the High Rhine in Switzerland.

    Munot

    26.33 MILES

    Steps lead up through terraced vineyards to this fine specimen of a 16th-century fortress. The unusual circular battlements were built with forced labour…

View more attractions

Nearby The Black Forest attractions

1. Franziskaner Museum

0.1 MILES

Next to the 13th-century Riettor gate tower and occupying a former Franciscan monastery, the Franziskaner Museum skips merrily through Villingen’s history…

2. Münsterplatz

0.19 MILES

The Münsterplatz is presided over by the step-gabled Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall) and Klaus Ringwald’s Münsterbrunnen, a bronze fountain and a tongue-in…

3. Münster

0.2 MILES

The main crowd-puller in Villingen's Altstadt is the red-sandstone, 12th-century Münster with its disparate spires: one overlaid with coloured tiles, the…

4. Stöcklewaldturm

9.75 MILES

A steady and attractive 6.5km walk through spruce forest and pastures from Triberg's waterfall brings you to this 1070m-high 19th-century lookout tower,…

5. Schwarzes Tor

10.82 MILES

The sturdy 13th-century Schwarzes Tor is the gateway to Hauptstrasse and the well-preserved Altstadt, a cluster of red-roofed, pastel-painted houses. The…

6. Münster Heilig-Kreuz

10.89 MILES

Standing proud on Münsterplatz, the late-Romanesque, three-aisled Münster-Heiliges-Kreuz features some striking Gothic stonework and cross-ribbed vaulting…

7. Römisches Bad

11.08 MILES

Imagine the surprise when this Roman bath was unearthed in the late 19th century. The 45m-by-42m complex served as a public bath for the Roman legion in…

8. Testturm

11.44 MILES

Sticking out above Rottweil like a sore thumb, the futuristic, environmentally progressive Testturm is the brainchild of steel-engineering giant…