Tucked behind the Franziskaner is the Spitalgarten, a park flanked by the original city walls. Here your gaze will be drawn to Romäusturm, a lofty 13th-century thieves’ tower named after fabled local leviathan Remigius Mans (Romäus for short).
Spitalgarten
