A steady and attractive 6.5km walk through spruce forest and pastures from Triberg's waterfall brings you to this 1070m-high 19th-century lookout tower, where the 360° views stretch from the Swabian Alps to the snowcapped Alps. The car park on the L175 is a 10-minute stroll from the tower. Footpaths head off in all directions from the summit, one of which leads to a woodsy cafe.