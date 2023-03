Next to the 13th-century Riettor gate tower and occupying a former Franciscan monastery, the Franziskaner Museum skips merrily through Villingen’s history and heritage. Standouts include Celtic artefacts unearthed at Magdalenenberg, 30 minutes’ walk south of Villingen’s centre.

Dating to 616 BC, the mystery-enshrouded site is one of the largest Hallstatt burial chambers ever discovered in Central Europe, and is shaded by a 1000-year-old oak tree.