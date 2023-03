The sturdy 13th-century Schwarzes Tor is the gateway to Hauptstrasse and the well-preserved Altstadt, a cluster of red-roofed, pastel-painted houses. The town gate is the starting point for the pre-Lenten Fasnacht celebrations.

Sidling up to it, the curvaceous Hübschen Winkel townhouse will make you look twice with its 45° kink.