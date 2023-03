Like its siblings in Leipzig and elsewhere in Germany, this old gasometer – a huge round-shaped building – has been transformed into a venue for German artist Yadegar Asisi's grandiose and seemingly three-dimensional panoramas dedicated to historical events or epochs. Themes change every year, with the inaugural panorama dedicated to the Dresden bombardment of 1945.

To get there, take the S1 train from Dresden Hauptbahnhof to Dresden-Reick, then walk 600m along Gasanstaltstrasse.