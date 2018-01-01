Welcome to Braunschweig
Still famous as the city of Heinrich der Löwe (Henry the Lion), nine centuries after this powerful medieval duke made it his capital, Braunschweig (Brunswick) reveals its past with a reconstructed town centre: 90% of the city's buildings were destroyed in WWII. Its handful of museums and impressive buildings make it an interesting place to while away a day or two.
Top experiences in Braunschweig
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.