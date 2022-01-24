Splendidly well-groomed Prenzlauer Berg is one of Berlin's most charismatic residential neighbourhoods, filled with cafes, historic buildings and indie boutiques. It's a joy to explore on foot. On Sundays, the world descends on its Mauerpark for flea marketeering, summertime karaoke and chilling in the sun. It's easily combined with a visit to the quarter's main sightseeing attraction, the Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer, an engrossing 1.4km-long exhibit that explains how the Berlin Wall shaped the city.