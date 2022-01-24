Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Prenzlauer Berg

Splendidly well-groomed Prenzlauer Berg is one of Berlin's most charismatic residential neighbourhoods, filled with cafes, historic buildings and indie boutiques. It's a joy to explore on foot. On Sundays, the world descends on its Mauerpark for flea marketeering, summertime karaoke and chilling in the sun. It's easily combined with a visit to the quarter's main sightseeing attraction, the Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer, an engrossing 1.4km-long exhibit that explains how the Berlin Wall shaped the city.

Explore Prenzlauer Berg

  • Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer

    For an insightful primer on the Berlin Wall, visit this outdoor memorial, which extends for 1.4km along Bernauer Strasse and integrates an original…

  • Z

    Zeiss Grossplanetarium

    It was the most advanced planetarium in East Germany at its opening in 1987 and after the recent renovation it has upped the scientific, technology and…

  • Mauerpark

    With its wimpy trees and anaemic lawn, Mauerpark is hardly your typical leafy oasis, especially given that it was forged from a section of Cold War–era…

  • M

    Museum in der Kulturbrauerei

    Original documents, historical footage and objects (including a camper-style Trabi car) bring daily life under socialism in East Germany to life in this…

  • Kulturbrauerei

    The fanciful red-and-yellow brick buildings of this 19th-century brewery have been upcycled into a cultural powerhouse with a small village's worth of…

  • J

    Jüdischer Friedhof Schönhauser Allee

    Berlin's second Jewish cemetery opened in 1827 and hosts many well-known dearly departed, such as the artist Max Liebermann and the composer Giacomo…

  • G

    Gethsemanekirche

    This 1893 neo-Gothic church was a hotbed of dissent in the final days of the GDR and thus a thorn in the side of the Stasi, which, as late as October 1989…

  • K

    Kollwitzplatz

    Triangular Kollwitzplatz was ground zero of Prenzlauer Berg gentrification. To pick up on the local vibe, linger with macchiato mamas and media daddies in…

