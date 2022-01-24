For an insightful primer on the Berlin Wall, visit this outdoor memorial, which extends for 1.4km along Bernauer Strasse and integrates an original…
Prenzlauer Berg
Splendidly well-groomed Prenzlauer Berg is one of Berlin's most charismatic residential neighbourhoods, filled with cafes, historic buildings and indie boutiques. It's a joy to explore on foot. On Sundays, the world descends on its Mauerpark for flea marketeering, summertime karaoke and chilling in the sun. It's easily combined with a visit to the quarter's main sightseeing attraction, the Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer, an engrossing 1.4km-long exhibit that explains how the Berlin Wall shaped the city.
Explore Prenzlauer Berg
- Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer
- ZZeiss Grossplanetarium
It was the most advanced planetarium in East Germany at its opening in 1987 and after the recent renovation it has upped the scientific, technology and…
- Mauerpark
With its wimpy trees and anaemic lawn, Mauerpark is hardly your typical leafy oasis, especially given that it was forged from a section of Cold War–era…
- MMuseum in der Kulturbrauerei
Original documents, historical footage and objects (including a camper-style Trabi car) bring daily life under socialism in East Germany to life in this…
- Kulturbrauerei
The fanciful red-and-yellow brick buildings of this 19th-century brewery have been upcycled into a cultural powerhouse with a small village's worth of…
- JJüdischer Friedhof Schönhauser Allee
Berlin's second Jewish cemetery opened in 1827 and hosts many well-known dearly departed, such as the artist Max Liebermann and the composer Giacomo…
- TTchoban Foundation – Museum für Architekturzeichnung
Fans of edgy contemporary architecture should swing by this private museum housed in a striking sculptural pile of relief-decorated concrete cubes topped…
- GGethsemanekirche
This 1893 neo-Gothic church was a hotbed of dissent in the final days of the GDR and thus a thorn in the side of the Stasi, which, as late as October 1989…
- KKollwitzplatz
Triangular Kollwitzplatz was ground zero of Prenzlauer Berg gentrification. To pick up on the local vibe, linger with macchiato mamas and media daddies in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Prenzlauer Berg.
