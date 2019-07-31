©Manuel Bischof/Getty Images

St Pauli & Reeperbahn

St Pauli has soul. Without it, Hamburg would be just another beautiful European city. But the energy, creativity and, yes, even the vices of this perennial enfant terrible transform Hamburg daily into one of the continent's coolest cities. On a wet weekday morning, St Pauli is like a sad, ageing burlesque dancer with her make-up running after a hard night. When a party or market takes over Spielbundenplatz on a sunny day, however, there are few finer places to be. And explore St Pauli at night and you may never want to leave.

Explore St Pauli & Reeperbahn

  • Fischmarkt

    Here's the perfect excuse to stay up all Saturday night. Every Sunday in the wee hours, some 70,000 locals and visitors descend upon the famous Fischmarkt…

  • S

    St Pauli Nachtmarkt

    Wednesday late afternoon and evening is a terrific time to be in St Pauli when the weekly night market takes over Spielbudenplatz with food stalls, live…

  • T

    Tanzende Türme

    Watching over the eastern gateway to St Pauli since 2011, the 'Dancing Towers' are a Hamburg icon. The two towers buck and weave by up to 3m from the…

  • M

    Museum für Hamburgische Geschichte

    Hamburg's history museum has lots of kid-friendly features: it's chock-full of intricate ship models, has a large model train set (which runs on the hour)…

  • D

    Davidwache

    South of the Reeperbahn stands the star of many a German crime film and TV show, the Davidwache. This brick police station, festooned with ornate ceramic…

  • S

    Sankt Pauli Museum

    To make historical sense of St Pauli, this museum is an excellent place to start. It takes you back to the earliest days of the neighbourhood, brings to…

  • B

    Beatles-Platz

    Designed like a vinyl record, it has abstract steel sculptures resembling cookie cutters of the Fab Four (including a hybrid of Ringo Starr and Pete Best).

  • F

    Flakturm IV

    Rising up from the northern reaches of St Pauli, this brooding concrete structure was built during WWII as an anti-aircraft defence position but doubled…

  • P

    Panoptikum

    If wax museums are your thing, Hamburg has a decent version with more than 120 figures spread over four floors. Everyone gets a run, from Queen Elizabeth…

