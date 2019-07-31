St Pauli has soul. Without it, Hamburg would be just another beautiful European city. But the energy, creativity and, yes, even the vices of this perennial enfant terrible transform Hamburg daily into one of the continent's coolest cities. On a wet weekday morning, St Pauli is like a sad, ageing burlesque dancer with her make-up running after a hard night. When a party or market takes over Spielbundenplatz on a sunny day, however, there are few finer places to be. And explore St Pauli at night and you may never want to leave.