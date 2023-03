Watching over the eastern gateway to St Pauli since 2011, the 'Dancing Towers' are a Hamburg icon. The two towers buck and weave by up to 3m from the vertical, making it appear like a couple dancing; a legendary dancehall once stood on the site and it's a fitting introduction to this neighbourhood that loves to party. It's wonderfully lit at night.

In the basement you'll find the terrific Mojo Club, while the excellent Clouds and Clouds Bar crown the summit.