Hamburger Kunsthalle

A treasure trove of art from the Renaissance to the present day, the Kunsthalle spans two buildings linked by an underground passage. The main building houses works ranging from medieval portraiture to 20th-century classics, such as Klee and Kokoschka. There’s also a memorable room of 19th-century landscapes by Caspar David Friedrich. Its stark white modern cube, the Galerie der Gegenwart, showcases contemporary German artists.

Look for Rebecca Horn, Georg Baselitz and Gerhard Richter, alongside international stars including David Hockney, Jeff Koons and Barbara Kruger. The view out of the gallery’s huge picture windows is also worthy of framing.