Miniatur Wunderland

Even the worst cynics are quickly transformed into fans of this vast miniature world that goes on and on. The model trains wending their way through the Alps are impressive, but slightly predictable. But when you see a model A380 swoop out of the sky and land at the fully functional model of Hamburg’s airport, you can’t help but gasp! On weekends and in summer holidays, pre-purchase your ticket online to skip the queues.

The current display is a mind-numbing 1300 sq m; tiny details abound as days change to night.