Charlottenburg Palace is one of Berlin's few sites that still reflect the one-time grandeur of the Hohenzollern clan, which ruled the region from 1415 to…
City West & Charlottenburg
The glittering heart of West Berlin during the Cold War, Charlottenburg is a big draw for shopaholics, royal groupies and art lovers. Its main sightseeing attraction is Schloss Charlottenburg, with its park and adjacent art museums. About 3.5km southeast of here, the City West area, around Zoologischer Garten (Zoo Station), is characterised by Berlin's biggest shopping boulevard, the Kurfürstendamm. After dark, the many fine restaurants and bars in this sedate and well-heeled borough teem with locals as well as tourists overnighting in the area's abundant hotels.
Explore City West & Charlottenburg
- Schloss Charlottenburg
Charlottenburg Palace is one of Berlin's few sites that still reflect the one-time grandeur of the Hohenzollern clan, which ruled the region from 1415 to…
- Zoo Berlin
Berlin's zoo holds a triple record as Germany's oldest (since 1844), most species-rich and most popular animal park. Top billing at the moment goes to a…
- Schloss Charlottenburg - Neuer Flügel
The palace’s most beautiful rooms are the flamboyant private chambers of Frederick the Great, designed in 1746 by the period's star architect Georg…
- Museum Berggruen
Classic modern art is the ammo of this delightful museum where Picasso is especially well represented, with paintings, drawings and sculptures from all…
- C/O Berlin
Founded in 2000, C/O Berlin is the capital's most respected private, nonprofit exhibition centre for international photography and is based at the iconic…
- SSchloss Charlottenburg – Altes Schloss
Fronted by Andreas Schlüter’s equestrian statue of the Great Elector (1699), the baroque living quarters of Friedrich I and Sophie-Charlotte are an…
- SSchlossgarten Charlottenburg
The expansive park behind Schloss Charlottenburg is part formal French, part unruly English and all picturesque playground. Hidden among the shady paths,…
- Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche
Allied bombing in 1943 left only the husk of the west tower of this once magnificent neo-Romanesque church standing. Now an antiwar memorial, it stands…
- Museum für Fotografie
A former Prussian officers' casino now showcases the artistic legacy of Helmut Newton (1920–2004), the Berlin-born enfant terrible of fashion and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout City West & Charlottenburg.
See
Schloss Charlottenburg
Charlottenburg Palace is one of Berlin's few sites that still reflect the one-time grandeur of the Hohenzollern clan, which ruled the region from 1415 to…
See
Zoo Berlin
Berlin's zoo holds a triple record as Germany's oldest (since 1844), most species-rich and most popular animal park. Top billing at the moment goes to a…
See
Schloss Charlottenburg - Neuer Flügel
The palace’s most beautiful rooms are the flamboyant private chambers of Frederick the Great, designed in 1746 by the period's star architect Georg…
See
Museum Berggruen
Classic modern art is the ammo of this delightful museum where Picasso is especially well represented, with paintings, drawings and sculptures from all…
See
C/O Berlin
Founded in 2000, C/O Berlin is the capital's most respected private, nonprofit exhibition centre for international photography and is based at the iconic…
See
Schloss Charlottenburg – Altes Schloss
Fronted by Andreas Schlüter’s equestrian statue of the Great Elector (1699), the baroque living quarters of Friedrich I and Sophie-Charlotte are an…
See
Schlossgarten Charlottenburg
The expansive park behind Schloss Charlottenburg is part formal French, part unruly English and all picturesque playground. Hidden among the shady paths,…
See
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche
Allied bombing in 1943 left only the husk of the west tower of this once magnificent neo-Romanesque church standing. Now an antiwar memorial, it stands…
See
Museum für Fotografie
A former Prussian officers' casino now showcases the artistic legacy of Helmut Newton (1920–2004), the Berlin-born enfant terrible of fashion and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about City West & Charlottenburg
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.