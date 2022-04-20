A cocktail of culture, commerce and history, Mitte packs it in when it comes to blockbuster sights: the Reichstag, the Brandenburg Gate, the Holocaust Memorial and Checkpoint Charlie are all within its confines. Cutting through it all is the grand boulevard Unter den Linden, large sections of which are currently torn up for construction of a new U-Bahn line. Central Berlin is at its poshest along Friedrichstrasse, where there’s good shopping and dining, and around the gorgeous Gendarmenmarkt.