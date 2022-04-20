Getty Images/Flickr RF

Historic Mitte

A cocktail of culture, commerce and history, Mitte packs it in when it comes to blockbuster sights: the Reichstag, the Brandenburg Gate, the Holocaust Memorial and Checkpoint Charlie are all within its confines. Cutting through it all is the grand boulevard Unter den Linden, large sections of which are currently torn up for construction of a new U-Bahn line. Central Berlin is at its poshest along Friedrichstrasse, where there’s good shopping and dining, and around the gorgeous Gendarmenmarkt.

Explore Historic Mitte

  • Reichstag

    It’s been burned, bombed, rebuilt, buttressed by the Wall, wrapped in fabric and finally turned into the modern home of the German parliament by Norman…

  • Topographie des Terrors

    In the spot where the most feared institutions of Nazi Germany (including the Gestapo headquarters and the SS central command) once stood, this compelling…

  • Deutsches Historisches Museum

    If you’re wondering what the Germans have been up to for the past 1500 years, take a spin around the baroque Zeughaus, formerly the Prussian arsenal and…

  • Holocaust Memorial

    Inaugurated in 2005, this football-field-sized memorial by American architect Peter Eisenman consists of 2711 sarcophagi-like concrete columns rising in…

  • Brandenburger Tor

    A symbol of division during the Cold War, the landmark Brandenburg Gate now epitomises German reunification. Carl Gotthard Langhans found inspiration in…

  • G

    Gendarmenmarkt

    This graceful square is bookended by the domed German and French cathedrals and punctuated by a grandly porticoed concert hall, the Konzerthaus. It was…

  • Checkpoint Charlie

    Checkpoint Charlie was the principal gateway for foreigners and diplomats between the two Berlins from 1961 to 1990. Unfortunately, this potent symbol of…

  • I

    IM Pei Bau

    High-calibre temporary exhibits, curated by the Deutsches Historisches Museum, occupy this spectacular contemporary annexe designed by Chinese-American…

  • P

    Pariser Platz

    Lorded over by the landmark Brandenburg Gate, this elegant square was completely flattened in WWII, then spent the Cold War trapped just east of the…

