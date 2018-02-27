Private Small-Group Hamburg City Tour with a Luxury Vehicle

Enjoy a hassle free tour of city of Hamburg only with 4 people on a luxury vehicle. Your private driver will ensure you a comfortable journey and will provide you a door to door service.Hamburg city tour is the great way to see the famous sights and it includes many photo stops to explore the city. In the comfort of a luxury SUV we cover great distances across central Hamburg. You'll see the iconic views of Hamburg from your luxury vehicle which can take you to places no tour bus can ever go.From the tales of pirates and the Hanseatic League, to WWII air raids and the Great Fire of 1842, Hamburg has a unique character within Germany. As Europe’s second largest port, Hamburg has always been a magnet for adventurers and travelers from around the world, and its streets are still alive with history, drama, and wild, wild nights.Whether you are a day-tripper looking to get the most out of your short stay or visiting for a longer period of time and looking to get your bearings for further exploration, our private luxury tours are the best way of unlocking this magnificent city. Hamburg’s world famous red light district stretches on either side of the Reeperbahn, the charmingly kitsch backbone of the proudly alternative St. Pauli quarter. The tour will visit the little known or unknown places around Hamburg. Some of the highlights include: The Rathaus, the majestic Town Hall The Alster Kontorhouses Alter Elbtunnel The harbor front, stretching from the Speicherstadt (historic warehouse complex) to Hafencity (Europe’s biggest inner-city development) Symphony Hall St Michael's Church: Hamburg´s iconic landmark Altona fish market (Sundays only) Reeperbahn, with Beatles-Square Pirate Störtebeker St Petri and St Jacobi – Hamburg’s medieval churches Hanseatic League Chilehaus Cholera Epidemic of 1892 Trostbrücke St Nikolai Church –WWII ruins Deichstrasse – origin of the Great Fire of 1842 Binnenhafen – inner harbor The Port of Hamburg Landungsbrücken landing stages St. Pauli football club Germany’s biggest red light district: Herbertstraße & Große Freiheit Davidwache police station Hans-Albers-Platz