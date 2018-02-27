Welcome to Hamburg
Hamburg’s maritime spirit infuses the entire city; from architecture to menus to the cry of gulls, you always know you're near the water. The city has given rise to vibrant neighbourhoods awash with multicultural eateries, as well as the gloriously seedy Reeperbahn red-light district. Hamburg nurtured the early promise of the Beatles, and today its distinctive live- and electronic-music scene thrives in unique harbourside venues.
The city's attractions are only matched by its inherent tempting spirit. Come, Hamburg says, have a ball.
Hamburg Hop-on Hop-off Tour - Red Double Decker
Set your own itinerary and explore Hamburg at your own pace. The hop-on hop-off bus tour allows you to simply hop off at the stop you want and return to any stop to continue your tour! Board one of the red double-decker buses at the St Pauli port landing piers or at the main station, and begin your sightseeing adventure, hopping off at Town Hall Square, the Reeperbahn or at any other stop on the route. Your ticket is valid for the whole day.To get another perspective of Hamburg upgrade your ticket with a one-hour harbor sightseeing cruise with English or German commentary. The boat leaves from the landing piers of the Hamburg port. Cruise along Hamburg's impressive container ship terminals and the picturesque warehouse district in the heart of town to Hamburg's Harbor City, one of Europe's biggest urban development projects with the new concert hall, Elbphilharmonie, built on the roof of a storehouse. Sit back and relax while you enjoy these architectural highlights of Hamburg. See the Itinerary section below for a list of hop-on hop-off tour stops.
Hamburg Hop-On Hop-Off Tour and Lake Alster Cruise
Set your own itinerary and explore Hamburg at your own pace. The hop-on hop-off bus tour allows you to simply hop off at the stop you want and return to any stop to continue your tour! Board one of the red double-decker buses at any of the available stops, and begin your sightseeing adventure, hopping off at Town Hall Square, the main train station or at any other stop on the route. Your hop-on hop-off ticket is valid for one day.Then, get another perspective of Hamburg on your included one-hour harbor sightseeing cruise with English commentary April to October only). The boat leaves daily from the landing piers of the Hamburg port. Cruise along Hamburg's picturesque warehouse district to Hamburg's Harbor City, one of Europe's biggest urban development projects with the new concert hall, Elbphilharmonie, built on the roof of a storehouse. Sit back and relax while you enjoy these architectural highlights of Hamburg.When you’re back on land, head out on another sightseeing cruise! Your included one-hour Lake Alster cruise leaves from the Jungfernstieg Passage in central Hamburg, only a short walk from Town Hall Square. The boat will take you along the shoreline of Hamburg's inner-city lake, lined with impressive villas and beautiful garden areas. Multi-lingual audio commentary is available on board (English, French, Spanish).Enjoy a traditional cup of tea (included) at the teashop in the heritage-listed Krameramt district, an area of former merchants' homes built in the 17th century (hop-on hop-off stop is St Michael Church).Your sightseeing tickets are valid for three consecutive days, but you can take each tour only once.See the Itinerary section below for a full list of hop-on hop-off tour stops.
Private Small-Group Hamburg City Tour with a Luxury Vehicle
Enjoy a hassle free tour of city of Hamburg only with 4 people on a luxury vehicle. Your private driver will ensure you a comfortable journey and will provide you a door to door service.Hamburg city tour is the great way to see the famous sights and it includes many photo stops to explore the city. In the comfort of a luxury SUV we cover great distances across central Hamburg. You'll see the iconic views of Hamburg from your luxury vehicle which can take you to places no tour bus can ever go.From the tales of pirates and the Hanseatic League, to WWII air raids and the Great Fire of 1842, Hamburg has a unique character within Germany. As Europe’s second largest port, Hamburg has always been a magnet for adventurers and travelers from around the world, and its streets are still alive with history, drama, and wild, wild nights.Whether you are a day-tripper looking to get the most out of your short stay or visiting for a longer period of time and looking to get your bearings for further exploration, our private luxury tours are the best way of unlocking this magnificent city. Hamburg’s world famous red light district stretches on either side of the Reeperbahn, the charmingly kitsch backbone of the proudly alternative St. Pauli quarter. The tour will visit the little known or unknown places around Hamburg. Some of the highlights include: The Rathaus, the majestic Town Hall The Alster Kontorhouses Alter Elbtunnel The harbor front, stretching from the Speicherstadt (historic warehouse complex) to Hafencity (Europe’s biggest inner-city development) Symphony Hall St Michael's Church: Hamburg´s iconic landmark Altona fish market (Sundays only) Reeperbahn, with Beatles-Square Pirate Störtebeker St Petri and St Jacobi – Hamburg’s medieval churches Hanseatic League Chilehaus Cholera Epidemic of 1892 Trostbrücke St Nikolai Church –WWII ruins Deichstrasse – origin of the Great Fire of 1842 Binnenhafen – inner harbor The Port of Hamburg Landungsbrücken landing stages St. Pauli football club Germany’s biggest red light district: Herbertstraße & Große Freiheit Davidwache police station Hans-Albers-Platz
Guided Hamburg City Bike Tour
Your guided 3.5-hour bike tour starts at in the district of St. Pauli. After a stop at Heiligengeistfeld, including its massive bunker from WWII and the football stadium of FC St. Pauli, you will continue towards Alster Lakes in the city center. Cycle along the Jungfernstieg, stop at the town hall as well as in the warehouse district, Speicherstadt, from the 19th century. Next, you will get to Hamburg's youngest district HafenCity, including Hamburg's youngest sight, the concert house Elbphilharmonie. Coming back, the tour stops at a city landmark, St. Michael's Church, before going back into St. Pauli with the last stops above the landing bridges and near the Red Light District along the Reeperbahn.
Hamburg Card
Today, as a key commercial hub, an international harbor and a media and cultural center, the metropolis on the Elbe River with its one million inhabitants is once again pursuing ancient traditions with typically Hanseatic aplomb. This comes as no surprise: Germany's second largest city offers a high quality of life and international flair. In Hamburg, the word "boredom" is unknown.SAVE MONEY WITH THE HAMBURG CARD OFFERING:Free travel on public transport (HVV) in the Greater Hamburg AreaDiscounts on last minute tickets at 16 theatersUp to 50% discounts at more than 130 places of interest such as sightseeing tours, harbour and Alster lake cruises20% discounts in restaurant20% discount from selected shopping partners, on parking tickets and souvenirsHamburg guide, free information brochure and city map
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Hamburg Airport
With this private transfer service, your professional and friendly driver will pick you up at your Hamburg hotel and take you on the approximate 20- to 40-minute drive (depending on traffic) from the city to Hamburg Airport. When making a booking, you must provide your flight details and your accommodation details.Price is per person, based on 7 adults per car/vehicle.