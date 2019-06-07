Internationales Maritimes Museum

Hamburg's maritime past – and future – is fully explored in this excellent private museum that sprawls over 10 floors of a revamped brick shipping warehouse. Considered the world’s largest private collection of maritime treasures, it includes a mind-boggling 26,000 model ships, 50,000 construction plans, 5000 illustrations, 2000 films, 1.5 million photographs and much more.

The collection is well presented so you can easily dip in and out of what interests you most about 3000 years of maritime history.