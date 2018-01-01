Welcome to Bautzen

Rising high above the Spree River, with no fewer than 17 towers and much of the town fortification still ringing the Altstadt, Bautzen hasn't changed much for centuries. While its old town is now ringed by a fairly unremarkable modern city, Bautzen is actually known across Germany for three things: its famous mustard, its two infamous prisons and its Slavic-speaking Sorbs, a protected (and endangered) ethnic minority group within Germany. Budyšin, as the Sorb language calls it, is home to several Sorb cultural institutions, and public signage is bilingual, though you’ll be lucky to hear the language spoken. You can learn all about Sorbian culture at the Sorbisches Museum, and even try excellent Sorbian dishes at Wjelbik nearby.

Read More