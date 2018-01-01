Welcome to Bautzen

Rising high above the Spree River, with no fewer than 17 towers and much of the town fortification still ringing the Altstadt, Bautzen hasn't changed much for centuries. While its old town is now ringed by a fairly unremarkable modern city, Bautzen is actually known across Germany for three things: its famous mustard, its two infamous prisons and its Slavic-speaking Sorbs, a protected (and endangered) ethnic minority group within Germany. Budyšin, as the Sorb language calls it, is home to several Sorb cultural institutions, and public signage is bilingual, though you’ll be lucky to hear the language spoken. You can learn all about Sorbian culture at the Sorbisches Museum, and even try excellent Sorbian dishes at Wjelbik nearby.

Read More

It seems incongruous that this pretty, historical town has been known as Gefängnisstadt (prison town) for over a century. Its two prisons – Bautzen I and Bautzen II – were built in 1904 and 1906, respectively. Bautzen I is still in use, and was used by both the Nazis and the communists in the past. Bautzen II became a notorious Stasi prison in the 1950s and was controlled by the GDR Ministry of State Security. More than 2700 regime critics, would-be escapees and those who aided them, purported spies for the West and other political prisoners were incarcerated here from 1956 to 1989. You can learn about the prison's history at the Gedenkstätte Bautzen.

Finally, the city's unique mustard heritage can be seen all over Bautzen in numerous specialist shops, though perhaps it's best explored at Bautzner Senfstube, where the main menu offers dishes prepared with the product. Bautzen can be easily reached on a day trip by train from Dresden (€12, 45 minutes) or Görlitz (€8.20, 30 minutes).

Read Less

Top experiences in Bautzen

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for