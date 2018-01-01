Welcome to Bautzen
It seems incongruous that this pretty, historical town has been known as Gefängnisstadt (prison town) for over a century. Its two prisons – Bautzen I and Bautzen II – were built in 1904 and 1906, respectively. Bautzen I is still in use, and was used by both the Nazis and the communists in the past. Bautzen II became a notorious Stasi prison in the 1950s and was controlled by the GDR Ministry of State Security. More than 2700 regime critics, would-be escapees and those who aided them, purported spies for the West and other political prisoners were incarcerated here from 1956 to 1989. You can learn about the prison's history at the Gedenkstätte Bautzen.
Finally, the city's unique mustard heritage can be seen all over Bautzen in numerous specialist shops, though perhaps it's best explored at Bautzner Senfstube, where the main menu offers dishes prepared with the product. Bautzen can be easily reached on a day trip by train from Dresden (€12, 45 minutes) or Görlitz (€8.20, 30 minutes).
