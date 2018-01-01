21-Day Best of Europe Tour from Frankfurt including 11 European Countries

Discover for yourself the best of Europe with this 21-day multi-country tour, exploring the uniqueness of 11 European countries including must-see historical sights in 26 of their famous cities. Start week 1 (the Blue line tour) discovering the medieval city of Prague and enjoy views of the magnificent castle and St. Martin's Cathedral in Bratislava. Explore Budapest next and see its unique wonders such as the Fisherman's Bastion (entrance ticket at your own expense) in Buda and Hungary's Parliament Building in Pest. Visit Vienna, your next stop and see the Austrian capital's beautiful historical sites. In Salzburg you'll be introduced to the city's highlights, such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birthplace (entrance ticket at your own expense). Be charmed by the Swiss Alps and Mt. Titlis (entrance ticket at your own expense), in the city of Lucerne see the famous Lion Monument, and witness the beauty of Lake Zurich, the Rhine Falls and Lake Titisee. In week 2 (after transferring to the Red line tour) you will be visiting the birthplace of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven in Bonn. Get to see the Gothic Cathedral in Cologne and the Zaanse Schans open air Museum in the Netherlands. Next your journey will take you to the vibrant city of Amsterdam with its Royal Palace and Dam Square. Continue to discover Brussels and see the Atomium monument and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. With two days in Paris you will have the chance to explore the city's breathtaking sites including a visit to Versailles, the Louvre art museum (entrance tickets at your own expense) and extra time for some shopping. Your journey continues (after transferring to the Green line tour) from Paris to the Swiss Alps. Enjoy the picturesque city of Lucerne with its Chapel Bridge and Water Tower. Visit Milan next, the fashion capital of Italy and discover Verona afterwards where you can visit the famous Juliet's balcony. In your third week, you will start off the day exploring the magical city of Venice, by taking a boat ride to the beautiful San Marco Island and start your next day with a visit to Vatican City in Rome where you will be exploring St. Peter's Basilica and the many historical landmarks such as Trevi Fountain, the Coliseum (entrance ticket at your own expense) and Arch of Constantine. Discover Florence, see Pisa's famous Leaning Tower and soak up the beauty of Monaco, Nice and Cannes, followed by a relaxing and scenic journey to Paris. Visit France's Champagne region of Reims (after transferring to the Red line tour) where you will see the city's historic cathedral. Your next stop is the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg followed by a stop in the German city of Trier to see the famous Karl Marx House Museum and the Porta Nigra. Finish your Best of Europe tour in Frankfurt am Main, after exploring Römerberg Plaza. Overnight: 3-star hotels Meals: Daily breakfasts