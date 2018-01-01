Welcome to Bonn
A generation later, Bonn is doing just fine, thank you. It has a healthy economy and lively urban vibe. For visitors, the birthplace of Ludwig van Beethoven has plenty of note, not least the great composer’s birth house, a string of top-rated museums, a lovely riverside setting and the nostalgic flair of the old government quarter.
7-Day Central Europe Tour from Frankfurt: Luxemburg, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France
Your 7-day tour starts with a visit to Bonn, where you will see the birthplace of the renowned composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Continue your journey to Cologne and see its Gothic Cathedral and famous shopping streets. Explore the Dutch heritage at the Zaanse Schans* open air museum and witness clogs or wooden shoes being made on your second day. Visit Dam Square in Amsterdam and many of the city's unique attractions such as the Royal Palace and a diamond factory. Experience the best of Brussels including Atomium monument, City Hall and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. Your next two days of this exciting tour will be spent in the City of Light: Paris, exploring their historical and iconic buildings, culture and lifestyle including Place de la Concorde, Champs Élysées, and the opulent Palace of Versailles (entrance ticket at your own expense). On Friday your Parisian experience begins with a visit to the Louvre (entrance ticket at your own expense) with the rest of the afternoon free at leisure, you can choose to either shop at the legendary department stores Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, or make your own arrangements to visit and ascent to the top floor of the Eiffel Tower (entrance ticket at your own expense), for unbeatable views over the city, a truly magical and unforgettable experience.Your next stop includes sightseeing in France's Champagne region of Reims and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, highlights include Place de Constitution and the Pont Adolphe. Back in Germany, discover the city of Trier - see Karl Marx Haus Museum, and the charming Römerberg plaza in Frankfurt before your tour concludes, with a drop-off at Frankfurt am Main Train Station, or overnight hotel and/ or transfer if the latter two options are chosen. Daily Tour Itinerary Monday: Frankfurt→Bonn→Cologne→Amsterdam Tuesday: Amsterdam→Zaanse Schans→Amsterdam Wednesday: Amsterdam→Brussels→Paris Thursday: Paris→Versailles→Paris Friday: ParisSaturday: Paris→Reims→Luxembourg Sunday: Luxembourg→Trier→Koblenz→Frankfurt Overnight: 3-star hotels (in the city or city nearby)Meals: 6 Continental breakfastsNOTE:*From mid-March to mid-May the tour will also visit Keukenhof Garden (entrance ticket at your own expense), a 32 hectare seasonal exhibition of beautifully coloured and scented displays of spring flowers - most notably millions of tulips.
Europe 14-Day from Paris: France, Italy, Germany, Belgium
Your 14-day tour is the perfect way to explore many of Europe's most iconic countries and its unique cities. After boarding your coach in Paris, enjoy France's champagne region of Reims, here you’ll see their historic cathedral, followed by highlights of Luxembourg – including the Place de Constitution and Pont Adolphe. As you head to Germany, your first stop is Trier to see the city’s impressive cathedral and the Karl Marx House Museum, then it’s on to Frankfurt to the charming Romerberg's Plaza. Next you’ll explore the city of Bonn, made famous for being the birthplace of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven, in Cologne, see the Gothic cathedral. In Amsterdam experience the Zaanse Schans open air museum followed by a visit to the Royal Palace, Dam Square and a diamond factory. Next off on your journey, you'll explore the unique city of Brussels and the City of Light — Paris, and all its breathtaking 'must-see' attractions including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Le Louvre Museum, the opulent Palace of Versailles with free time for shopping. Start your second week (after transferring to our Green line tour) by exploring the picturesque city of Lucerne with its Chapel Bridge and Water Tower. Visit Milan, the fashion capital of Italy and see Cathedral Square and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, followed by Verona's famous landmarks such as the Roman Arena and Juliet's balcony. Then its on to Venice were you'll take a boat to San Marco Island and discover all its magical beauty alongside a visit to see a demonstration by Murano glassblowers. Visit Vatican City and St. Peter's Basilica, in the eternal city of Rome explore all its historical landmarks such as the Coliseum, the Arch of Constantine and the Trevi Fountain. In Florence, enjoy its unique wonders such as the Piazza del Duomo, Campanile Tower and the Uffizi Galler. See Pisa's internationally recognized Leaning Tower, Cathedral and Baptistery. Enjoy the breathtaking views and experience the glamorous and charming streets of Monaco, Nice, and Cannes. Your tour ends with a relaxing and scenic journey through the French countryside en route to Paris. You will be dropped off at Place d'Italie at around 6.30pm-7pm. Join us for the 14-Day European Tour! NOTES: From mid-March to mid-May the tour will also visit Keukenhof Garden, a 32 hectare seasonal exhibition of beautifully coloured and scented displays of spring flowers - most notably millions of tulips.
Europe 7-Day Tour from Frankfurt: Netherlands, Belgium, France
Your seven-day tour leaves from Paris, with a stop to visit France's Champagne region of Reims to see their historic cathedral, followed by a visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg highlights include: Place de Constitution and Pont Adolphe.Next you’ll experience the best of Germany including the Karl Marz Haus Museum & Porta Nigra in Trier, the charming Römerberg plaza in Frankfurt, the birthplace of the renowned composer Ludwig van Beethoven in Bonn, with free time for sightseeing and shopping in Cologne.Explore the Dutch heritage at the Zaanse Schans* open air museum and witness clogs or wooden shoes being made. Head to Amsterdam and visit the Dam Square and many of its other unique attractions such as the Royal Palace and a diamond factory. In Brussels you'll see the Grand Place and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. Your last two days of this exciting tour will be spent in the City of Light: Paris, exploring their historical and iconic buildings, culture and lifestyle including Place de la Concorde, Champs Élysées, and the opulent Palace of Versailles (entrance ticket at your own expense). On Friday your Parisian experience begins with a visit to the Louvre (entrance ticket at your own expense), with the rest of the afternoon free at leisure, you can choose to either shop at the legendary department stores Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, or make your own arrangements to visit and ascent to the top floor of the Eiffel Tower (entrance ticket at your own expense), for unbeatable views over the city, a truly magical and unforgettable experience to end your tour. NOTE: From mid-March to mid-May the tour will also visit Keukenhof Garden (entrance ticket at your own expense), a 32 hectare seasonal exhibition of beautifully coloured and scented displays of spring flowers - most notably millions of tulips.Day 1 (Saturday): Paris – Reims – Luxembourg (420 km) (Overnight in Luxembourg City or nearby city)Day 2 (Sunday): Luxembourg – Trier – Koblenz – Rudesheim am Rhein – Frankfurt (400 km)(Overnight in Frankfurt or nearby city)Day 3 (Monday): Frankfurt – Bonn – Cologne – Amsterdam (500 km)(Overnight in Amsterdam or nearby city)Day 4 (Tuesday): Amsterdam – Zaanse Schans – Amsterdam (50 km)(Overnight in Amsterdam or nearby city)Day 5 (Wednesday): Amsterdam – Brussels – Paris (500 km)(Overnight in Paris or nearby city)Day 6 (Thursday): Paris – Versailles – Paris (60 km)(Overnight in Paris or nearby city)Day 7 (Friday): Paris(Overnight in Paris or nearby city - optional, if post tour hotel is chosen)Overnight: 3-star hotels (in the city or city nearby)Meals: 7-Day tour with daily continental breakfasts
21-Day Best of Europe Tour from Frankfurt including 11 European Countries
Discover for yourself the best of Europe with this 21-day multi-country tour, exploring the uniqueness of 11 European countries including must-see historical sights in 26 of their famous cities. Start week 1 (the Blue line tour) discovering the medieval city of Prague and enjoy views of the magnificent castle and St. Martin's Cathedral in Bratislava. Explore Budapest next and see its unique wonders such as the Fisherman's Bastion (entrance ticket at your own expense) in Buda and Hungary's Parliament Building in Pest. Visit Vienna, your next stop and see the Austrian capital's beautiful historical sites. In Salzburg you'll be introduced to the city's highlights, such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birthplace (entrance ticket at your own expense). Be charmed by the Swiss Alps and Mt. Titlis (entrance ticket at your own expense), in the city of Lucerne see the famous Lion Monument, and witness the beauty of Lake Zurich, the Rhine Falls and Lake Titisee. In week 2 (after transferring to the Red line tour) you will be visiting the birthplace of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven in Bonn. Get to see the Gothic Cathedral in Cologne and the Zaanse Schans open air Museum in the Netherlands. Next your journey will take you to the vibrant city of Amsterdam with its Royal Palace and Dam Square. Continue to discover Brussels and see the Atomium monument and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. With two days in Paris you will have the chance to explore the city's breathtaking sites including a visit to Versailles, the Louvre art museum (entrance tickets at your own expense) and extra time for some shopping. Your journey continues (after transferring to the Green line tour) from Paris to the Swiss Alps. Enjoy the picturesque city of Lucerne with its Chapel Bridge and Water Tower. Visit Milan next, the fashion capital of Italy and discover Verona afterwards where you can visit the famous Juliet's balcony. In your third week, you will start off the day exploring the magical city of Venice, by taking a boat ride to the beautiful San Marco Island and start your next day with a visit to Vatican City in Rome where you will be exploring St. Peter's Basilica and the many historical landmarks such as Trevi Fountain, the Coliseum (entrance ticket at your own expense) and Arch of Constantine. Discover Florence, see Pisa's famous Leaning Tower and soak up the beauty of Monaco, Nice and Cannes, followed by a relaxing and scenic journey to Paris. Visit France's Champagne region of Reims (after transferring to the Red line tour) where you will see the city's historic cathedral. Your next stop is the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg followed by a stop in the German city of Trier to see the famous Karl Marx House Museum and the Porta Nigra. Finish your Best of Europe tour in Frankfurt am Main, after exploring Römerberg Plaza. Overnight: 3-star hotels Meals: Daily breakfasts
Europe 14-Day Tour from Frankfurt: Paris, Prague, and Austria
Starting from Frankfurt, discover some of Europe's most iconic countries and unique cities on a 14-day overnight tour. Today you’ll explore the city of Bonn, the birthplace of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven. Visit Cologne's Gothic Cathedral and also experience the Zaanse Schans open air museum and the Royal Palace as well as Dam Square in Amsterdam.Next on your journey, you will explore the city of Brussels as well as Paris and all it's breathtaking must-see attractions, such as the Eiffel Tower, Le Louvre Museum and the opulent Palace of Versailles (entrance tickets at your own expense) and Arc de Triomphe. You will also have the chance to experience France's Champagne region of Reims, followed by highlights of Luxembourg – including the Place de Constitution and Pont Adolphe. Head to Trier to visit the Karl Marx House Museum afterwards and finish your first week by visiting Frankfurt's Roemerberg Plaza.Your second week (after transferring to our Blue line tour) will begin with your arrival in medieval Prague where you will be able to explore the city's amazing architecture and visit the famous Old Royal Palace and Golden Lane (entrance ticket at your own expense). Travel through Bratislava next and enjoy views of the magnificent Castle and St. Martin's Cathedral. Also experience the wonders of Hungary's capital, Budapest including Fisherman's Bastion (entrance ticket at your own expense) on the Buda side and Hungary's Parliament Building in Pest.Explore Vienna and its historic sites, such as City Hall, the Austrian Parliament and Hofburg Palace. While still in Austria, visit the city of Salzburg, famous for its charming architecture, the iconic movie The Sound of Music and for being the birthplace of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Experience the alpine scenery and all its beauty as you head to the German city of Munich.Visit the Swiss Alps next by taking a cable car to Mt.Titlis (entrance ticket at your own expense) and continue your journey to Lucerne to visit the famous Lion Monument afterwards. Witness the beauty of Lake Zurich and the amazing Rhine Falls as you make your way back to Germany and its famous Black Forest, before returning to Frankfurt where your 14-day unforgettable tour finishes with a drop-off at Frankfurt am Main Train Station, tour hotel or airport transfer if the latter two options are chosen. Overnight: 3-star hotels (in the city or city nearby)Meals: Daily breakfasts
Private Arrival Transfer From Cologne-Bonn Airport CGN to Bonn City
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way from Cologne-Bonn Airport (CGN) to your location in Bonn. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Don't worried about language barriers or other problems -- once you arrived to the arrival terminal at Cologne-Bonn Airport you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Your driver will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Bonn city in comfort and safe. Enjoy the views while passing by the famous Koenig Museum or the Bonn Minister. It is important that you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Bonn at the time of booking to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems.