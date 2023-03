Species native (and often those that have been reintroduced) to the Kellerwald-Edersee National Park, including wolves, red deer, eagle owls, lynx, bison, wildcats, ibex and mouflon, can be seen up close at this 80-acre wildlife park on the northeastern corner of the lake in Edertal. An adventure playground, a petting zoo, an educational exhibition and an on-site restaurant make it a great bet for families.