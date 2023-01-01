Built by the knights of the Teutonic Order between 1235 and 1283 (its two high spires were added later), the Protestant Elisabethkirche is Germany’s earliest purely Gothic hall church. The highlight inside is the Hohe Chor (high choir), where you can see beautiful Gothic stained glass behind an astounding stone Hochaltar (high altar). The cathedral also houses the golden Elisabeth-Schrein (Elisabeth Shrine), dedicated to St Elisabeth, whose burial here made the church a site of pilgrimage in the Middle Ages.

Roof-truss tours are available (to those 14 and older) at 10am every second and third Saturday of the month (€5).