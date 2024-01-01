Marburger Kunstverein

Fairy-Tale Road

LoginSave

Seven temporary exhibitions of contemporary art each year are fleshed out with recitals of experimental music in this compact gallery.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The historical townhall and market place of Marburg, Germany.

    Altstadt

    0.14 MILES

    One of the joys of Marburg is simply strolling around its steeply winding medieval core. Its focal point is the Marktplatz; on the southern side is the…

  • Old tree and roots at Edersee lake, at Kellerwald-Edersee National Park, Waldeck-Frankenburg, Hessen, Germany.

    Nationalpark Kellerwald-Edersee

    24.9 MILES

    Hesse's first national park encompasses the Kellerwald, one of the largest extant red-beech forests in Central Europe and a rare survivor of the last Ice…

  • Church Elisabethkirche in Marburg, Germany.

    Elisabethkirche

    0.46 MILES

    Built by the knights of the Teutonic Order between 1235 and 1283 (its two high spires were added later), the Protestant Elisabethkirche is Germany’s…

  • Landgrafenschloss

    Landgrafenschloss

    0.3 MILES

    Perched at the highest point in Marburg is the massive Landgrave Castle, built between 1248 and 1300 by the first Hessian Landgrave, Heinrich I, on the…

  • WildtierPark Edersee

    WildtierPark Edersee

    28.47 MILES

    Species native (and often those that have been reintroduced) to the Kellerwald-Edersee National Park, including wolves, red deer, eagle owls, lynx, bison,…

  • Mittelalterliche Synagoge

    Mittelalterliche Synagoge

    0.17 MILES

    Beneath this giant glass cube lie the excavated and illuminated remains of a 13th- and 14th-century synagogue.

View more attractions

Nearby Fairy-Tale Road attractions

1. Altstadt

0.14 MILES

One of the joys of Marburg is simply strolling around its steeply winding medieval core. Its focal point is the Marktplatz; on the southern side is the…

2. Mittelalterliche Synagoge

0.17 MILES

Beneath this giant glass cube lie the excavated and illuminated remains of a 13th- and 14th-century synagogue.

3. Landgrafenschloss

0.3 MILES

Perched at the highest point in Marburg is the massive Landgrave Castle, built between 1248 and 1300 by the first Hessian Landgrave, Heinrich I, on the…

4. Elisabethkirche

0.46 MILES

Built by the knights of the Teutonic Order between 1235 and 1283 (its two high spires were added later), the Protestant Elisabethkirche is Germany’s…

5. Nationalpark Kellerwald-Edersee

24.9 MILES

Hesse's first national park encompasses the Kellerwald, one of the largest extant red-beech forests in Central Europe and a rare survivor of the last Ice…

6. WildtierPark Edersee

28.47 MILES

Species native (and often those that have been reintroduced) to the Kellerwald-Edersee National Park, including wolves, red deer, eagle owls, lynx, bison,…