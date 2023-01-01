Landgrafenschloss

Perched at the highest point in Marburg is the massive Landgrave Castle, built between 1248 and 1300 by the first Hessian Landgrave, Heinrich I, on the site of a previous stronghold. It offers panoramic views of bucolic hills, jumbled Marburg rooftops and the Schlosspark, the amphitheatre of which hosts concerts and open-air films in summer. Five floors are given over to the University Museum for Cultural History, with exhibits on cultural history from prehistoric to modern times.

From April to October, tours of the castle leave from the courtyard on Saturday at 3.15pm and Sunday at 3pm (€4 plus entrance fee).