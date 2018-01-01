State capital Hanover (Hannover, in German: don't leave out that second 'n'!), is the urban heart of Lower Saxony with a wealth of cultural attractions, picturesque parks and gardens and plenty of top notch nosh.

To its south, you'll find Hildesheim, whose residents celebrated their city's 1200th birthday in 2015. East of Hildesheim is the lovely town of Wolfenbüttel and its intimate big brother, medieval Braunschweig, the 'Lion City'. Continuing north is Wolfsburg, headquarters of Volkswagen; and Celle, with its many preserved half-timbered houses. All are within easy striking distance of the capital, by road or rail.

Further east, the region dissolves into Brandenburg, and beyond that into Berlin, just under two hours away by high-speed train. The states of Hessen, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, along with their castles, palaces, forests and gardens, lie south, from west to east.

