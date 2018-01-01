Welcome to Hanover & the East
To its south, you'll find Hildesheim, whose residents celebrated their city's 1200th birthday in 2015. East of Hildesheim is the lovely town of Wolfenbüttel and its intimate big brother, medieval Braunschweig, the 'Lion City'. Continuing north is Wolfsburg, headquarters of Volkswagen; and Celle, with its many preserved half-timbered houses. All are within easy striking distance of the capital, by road or rail.
Further east, the region dissolves into Brandenburg, and beyond that into Berlin, just under two hours away by high-speed train. The states of Hessen, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, along with their castles, palaces, forests and gardens, lie south, from west to east.
Top experiences in Hanover & the East
Hanover & the East activities
Private Transfer From Hannover Airport to Bremen City
Relax and enjoy while your private driver brings you to destination in central Bremen. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. It is important that you provide your flight number and the address of destination in central Bremen at time of booking to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding in sign with your name on it. Don't worry if your flight is delayed as your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrive. Your driver will then help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once the driver double-checked the location address you provided with you, you will be taken straight to your destination in central Bremen. Enjoy the drive past the famous Universum Science Center and the Bremen City Hall while the driver takes you to your destination.
Private Hannover Airport HAJ Arrival Transfer to Your Hannover Hotel
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to your destination in Hannover. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation and enjoy a private transfer instead. Your private driver will be awaiting you in the arrival terminal of Hannover airport upon your arrival. Your driver will contact you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Hannover city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows as you might even pass by the famous New Town Hall or the beautiful Lower Saxony State Museum. To guarantee that no problems will occur, please provide your flight number and the address of destination in Hannover at time of booking. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive.
Skip-the-Line SEA LIFE Hannover Ticket
Tropical Rainforest: Start your safari in the tropical rain-forest under the glass dome and experience the Amazon at the observation tower. Besides colorful chameleons, piranhas, poison dart frogs, fresh water stingrays and the Cuba crocodile as well as an insects scuttle station is waiting for you. There you get to know real insects within touching distance. NEW in 2018 will be "Octopus Cave": Octopodes have amazing physical and mental skills. They have blue blood, three hearts and even nine brains. And even more fascination facts are waiting for you to be explored: octopodes can change the look of their skin in a matter of seconds and adjust themselves to their environment by colour and pattern.