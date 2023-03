The splendid waterfront promenade known as the Kiellinie begins northeast of the Schlossgarten. Sailing clubs, a tiny aquarium, cafes and restaurants line the way, and there is an ever-changing series of vistas of the harbour and huge ships. Eventually the 3.5km-promenade becomes the Hindenburgufer. About 2km from the start, at Reventloubrücke, you can get hourly ferries back to near the train station or on to Laboe.