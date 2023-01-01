Danevirke Museum

Northern Germany has its own version of the Great Wall of China: the Dannewerk, a 30km-long earth-and-stone wall that stretched across today's Schleswig-Holstein and protected the southern border of the Danish kingdom. A surviving section of the wall, which was maintained roughly from AD 650 to 1200, is located 3km southwest of Schleswig's train station in the tiny hamlet of Dannewerk. This small museum gives the history of the wall and also offers a glimpse into Danish culture.