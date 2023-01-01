The Schleswig-Holstein Landesmuseum, in Schloss Gottorf, is filled with art treasures. A roomful of paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder and a wood-panelled 17th-century wine tavern from Lübeck create a memorable first impression. There’s also the rococo Plöner Saal, with faïence from the Baltic region; the artistic beauty and lavish detail of the stunning Schlosskapelle; and the elegant Hirschsaal, the former banquet hall named for the bas-reliefs of deer on the walls.

The more contemporary collection is equally noteworthy, including an entire Jugendstil Abteilung (art nouveau department), and 20th-century paintings, sketches, lithographs and woodcuts from German artists such as Emil Nolde and Ernst Barlach.

The Schloss is 2km west of the Schleswig's old town (1.5km north of the Bahnhof).