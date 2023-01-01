Sønderborg Slot

Sønderborg Castle dates from the mid-12th century, when a stronghold was built on the site; later bastions were added for further fortification. It's rich in lore, and nowadays it houses a museum of regional history with exhibits on the wars of 1848 and 1864 as well as paintings from the Danish ‘Golden Age’ and insight into the political history of the region.

Between 1532 and 1549 the castle was used to hold the deposed king, Christian II. In the late 16th century the fortified castle was turned into a royal residence (the 1568 chapel rates as one of Europe’s oldest preserved royal chapels). It took on its baroque appearance during further restorations in 1718. During the German occupation it was used as a German barracks.