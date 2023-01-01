Historiecenter Dybbøl Banke

On 18 April 1864 the German army steamrolled the Danes and took control of southern Jutland until the end of WWI. On the western edge of town, this history centre gives an informative glimpse into the bloody war of 1864, with demonstrations and storytelling. Although it offers typically high-quality displays of a very important time, if you’re not Danish, German or have no interest in military history, it can probably be skipped. Bus 1 runs out here from town.