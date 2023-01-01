Wikinger Museum

Vikings ruled from their base here at Haithabu, across the Schlei from Schleswig, some 1000 to 1200 years ago. Located just outside the historic settlement (now an archaeological site), this kid-friendly museum features replica huts and actors showing how Viking families lived their daily lives (but without the smell), and has halls filled with displays.

The museum lies east of the B76 that runs between Schleswig and Kiel, about 3km from Schleswig’s Bahnhof. Otherwise, take bus 4810 and alight at Haddeby.