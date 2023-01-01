With its steeple towering above the Altstadt (old town), the Dom St Petri provides an excellent point of orientation. It’s also home to the intricate Bordesholmer Altar (1521), a carving by Hans Brüggemann. The 12.6m by 7.14m altar, on the wall furthest from the entrance, shows more than 400 figures in 24 scenes relating the story of the Passion of Christ – the result of extraordinary artistry and patience.

Owing to its flock of seafarer worshippers, the church has many elaborate ship models scattered about its interior, which was untouched by the war.