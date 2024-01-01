Nearly 100m tall, this memorial was opened in 1936 to commemorate German seamen killed in WWI. After WWII it became a memorial for sailors killed in both wars. In one room you can see every ship lost during the conflicts. It's often striking, and you'll see that efforts to literally whitewash its Nazi past have been only partially successful.
Marine Ehrenmal
Kiel Region
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.33 MILES
With its steeple towering above the Altstadt (old town), the Dom St Petri provides an excellent point of orientation. It’s also home to the intricate…
27.29 MILES
Vikings ruled from their base here at Haithabu, across the Schlei from Schleswig, some 1000 to 1200 years ago. Located just outside the historic…
Schleswig-Holstein Landesmuseum
28.62 MILES
The Schleswig-Holstein Landesmuseum, in Schloss Gottorf, is filled with art treasures. A roomful of paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder and a wood…
Naturpark Holsteinische Schweiz
20.31 MILES
Sprawling over 753 sq km between Lübeck to the south and Kiel to the north, the Naturpark Holsteinische Schweiz is the region's largest outdoor playground…
28.77 MILES
View a reconstruction of the famous Gottorfer Globus, which has been placed in its own house, a five-minute walk through the castle's lovely formal…
4.7 MILES
The 99km-long Nord-Ostsee-Kanal reaches the Baltic Sea from the North Sea at Kiel, with some 60,000 ships passing through every year. It's easy to view…
6.28 MILES
The splendid waterfront promenade known as the Kiellinie begins northeast of the Schlossgarten. Sailing clubs, a tiny aquarium, cafes and restaurants line…
Schleswig-Holsteinisches Freilichtmuseum
11.31 MILES
Beekeepers, bakers, potters and many more traditional craftspeople ply their trade in Molfsee, 6km south of Kiel. This excellent museum features some 70…
Nearby Kiel Region attractions
0.09 MILES
Hundreds of subs like this one once called Kiel home; Wolfgang Petersen’s seminal film Das Boot (1981) was set on a similar U-boat. You can climb through…
4.7 MILES
The 99km-long Nord-Ostsee-Kanal reaches the Baltic Sea from the North Sea at Kiel, with some 60,000 ships passing through every year. It's easy to view…
6.28 MILES
The splendid waterfront promenade known as the Kiellinie begins northeast of the Schlossgarten. Sailing clubs, a tiny aquarium, cafes and restaurants line…
6.56 MILES
This small aquarium has a good collection of marine life from the Baltic and North Seas.
7.12 MILES
Atmospherically located in an imposing former fish market, Kiel's maritime museum tells the story of the city's maritime heritage. Newly redone, it's a…
6. Schleswig-Holsteinisches Freilichtmuseum
11.31 MILES
Beekeepers, bakers, potters and many more traditional craftspeople ply their trade in Molfsee, 6km south of Kiel. This excellent museum features some 70…
19.17 MILES
This small interpretation centre gives a good overview of the park and its natural history.
8. Naturpark Holsteinische Schweiz
20.31 MILES
Sprawling over 753 sq km between Lübeck to the south and Kiel to the north, the Naturpark Holsteinische Schweiz is the region's largest outdoor playground…