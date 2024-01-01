Marine Ehrenmal

Kiel Region

Nearly 100m tall, this memorial was opened in 1936 to commemorate German seamen killed in WWI. After WWII it became a memorial for sailors killed in both wars. In one room you can see every ship lost during the conflicts. It's often striking, and you'll see that efforts to literally whitewash its Nazi past have been only partially successful.

