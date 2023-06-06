Kiel

Overview

Some locals admit that Kiel, the capital of Schleswig-Holstein, has a city centre that's grottenhässlich (ugly as sin). And unfortunately it is true; it was obliterated during WWII by bombing raids on its U-boat pens and then rapidly rebuilt. Today, it is a series of charmless indoor malls linked by pedestrian bridges.

  • Nord-Ostsee-Kanal

    Nord-Ostsee-Kanal

    Kiel

    The 99km-long Nord-Ostsee-Kanal reaches the Baltic Sea from the North Sea at Kiel, with some 60,000 ships passing through every year. It's easy to view…

  • Kiellinie

    Kiellinie

    Kiel

    The splendid waterfront promenade known as the Kiellinie begins northeast of the Schlossgarten. Sailing clubs, a tiny aquarium, cafes and restaurants line…

  • Schiffahrtsmuseum

    Schiffahrtsmuseum

    Kiel

    Atmospherically located in an imposing former fish market, Kiel's maritime museum tells the story of the city's maritime heritage. Newly redone, it's a…

  • Aquarium Geomar

    Aquarium Geomar

    Kiel

    This small aquarium has a good collection of marine life from the Baltic and North Seas.

