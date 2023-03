Schloss Mosigkau is a petite rococo palace that’s been called a ‘miniature Sanssouci’. Many of its 17 rooms retain their original furnishings, although the highlight is the Galleriesaal, with paintings by Rubens and van Dyck. In summer, play hide-and-seek in the leafy labyrinth. It's located about 7km southwest of central Dessau. To get here, take bus 16 to Schloss.