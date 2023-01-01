People have been digging into the ore-rich rocks near Freiberg for 800 years. The result is a network of mines, one of which – Reiche Zeche – can be visited on a tour. Both tours on offer, the easier educational tour and the more physically challenging mining tour, take you into a 150m-deep black void and along unlit drives straight out of a suspense movie. The mining tour involves a steep climb up a claustrophobically narrow near-vertical slope.

Linie D buses depart for Silberbergwerk Freiberg (€2.20, half-hourly) from Freiberg Busbahnhof (near the train station).