Occupying a converted department store, this state-of-the-art museum is a brave attempt to celebrate all those crocks, bones and pieces of primitive jewellery found in the archaeology sections of history museums, which many visitors tend to overlook as they rush to admire treasures from later epochs. Here, the multimedia exhibition is organised as a journey through every cultural layer left by human civilisation, with each seemingly unprepossessing object allowed to tell its fascinating story.
SMAC
Top choice in Leipzig & Western Saxony
Share