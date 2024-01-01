Kunstsammlungen Chemnitz

Leipzig & Western Saxony

Flanking Chemnitz' most beautiful square, the historic Theaterplatz, this lovely art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits, sometimes drawn from its own collection of paintings, sculpture, graphics, textiles and crafts. Special strengths include Romantic painters (Caspar David Friedrich, Ludwig Richter) and sculptures by Degas, Rodin and Baselitz.

