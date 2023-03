A former 1930 bank building, built in austere New Objectivity style, is now a gallery of 20th-century art, most famous for its expressionist works by such key artists as Max Beckmann, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and local boy Karl Schmidt-Rottluff. Pride of place, though, goes to a career-spanning collection of works by Otto Dix on the 3rd floor. It's a superb collection and shouldn't be missed by modern art lovers.